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Hi Chalkbeat readers,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
You'll notice the newsletter looks a bit different today! We're using a new system to send these going forward. We hope you like the new look — let us know if you have any feedback. We're also sending from a new address, but you can still reply to reach our bureau directly. Thanks for being here.
A group of Philly parents has been going to head with the Philadelphia Board of Education over students not getting enough bathroom breaks or regular recess. Last month their efforts proved successful. Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s bureau chief Carly Sitrin documented their journey and what it means for students.
As always, you can share thoughts and ideas by emailing us at [email protected].
Local News
No more diapers or sweeping punishments: How Philly parents helped guarantee student bathroom breaks
By sharing stories about students wearing diapers and draconian classroom punishments, Lift Every Voice’s successful push for policy change is a case study in parent activism.
Plan to slash Philadelphia school budget by $225 million moves forward
The school board is moving forward with Superintendent Tony Watlington’s proposal to slash school spending to reduce the district’s budget deficit.
The Philly City Council can’t stop school closures directly. Here’s what 2 members are trying instead.
Philadelphia’s City Council doesn’t have direct say over the district’s school closure plan. But zoning changes could influence how the plan plays out.
Around Chalkbeat
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
Is Memphis pulling too many students with disabilities from taking state standardized tests?
More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.
What We’re Reading
A Kensington elementary school parent has filed a discrimination complaint over Philly’s school-closing plan, Philadelphia Inquirer
Thumbnail image by Carly Sitrin/Chalkbeat