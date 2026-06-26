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Hello,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
A new crop of Philadelphia students just graduated high school, and they’re trying to decide what’s next. My colleague Rebecca Redelmeier explored the popularity and promise of pre-apprenticeships, which are designed to ready young people for the workforce right after school. But her reporting shows this might not be the best bet for long-term success.
Have questions about the midterms? Our sister newsroom Votebeat is hosting an event on July 13 to answer them. Votebeat Pennsylvania reporter Carter Walker will be participating and is able to answer questions about how elections work in Philadelphia and the surrounding region. RSVP here for free!
And as always, reach us with questions and story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Half of Philadelphia’s high school graduates opt out of college. Can pre-apprenticeships help them find jobs?
Pennsylvania is investing more in career training programs for young people. But experts say students need more support to land good jobs without a college degree.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark Public Schools schedules graduations at same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision
Newark Public Schools schedules dozens of graduations at the same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision.
NYC delays school AI guidance after backlash
New York City education officials postponed final AI guidance for schools following public backlash, political pressure, and nearly 6,500 comments on a draft policy.
Most kindergartners who start school behind never reach proficiency: study
Just 1 in 10 kindergarteners in the bottom fifth of their class reach proficiency by third grade, a new analysis finds.
What We’re Reading
Small cyber charter leaders in Pa. raise alarm over calls for funding reform, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
AI Can’t Fix the Student-Motivation Problem, The Atlantic (Paywall)