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Hello,

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.



A new crop of Philadelphia students just graduated high school, and they’re trying to decide what’s next. My colleague Rebecca Redelmeier explored the popularity and promise of pre-apprenticeships, which are designed to ready young people for the workforce right after school. But her reporting shows this might not be the best bet for long-term success.

Have questions about the midterms? Our sister newsroom Votebeat is hosting an event on July 13 to answer them. Votebeat Pennsylvania reporter Carter Walker will be participating and is able to answer questions about how elections work in Philadelphia and the surrounding region. RSVP here for free!