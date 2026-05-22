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Hello,
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. When I was a high schooler, my morning classes were a slog. Today’s teens are getting less sleep than ever, and experts say it’s making them unfocused and irritable.
Chalkbeat national reporter Lily Altavena looked at why one Maine high school pushed its start times back an hour, and what it has meant to students.
And as always, you can reach out at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Around Chalkbeat
Away game: NYC students who play sports for other schools
This episode of P.S. Weekly tackles what it’s like when you have to play for another school’s team. Noah Moore attends the High School of Art and Design, but played football for Stuyvesant.
Colorado colleges have made progress re-enrolling students who left without finishing
National data shows there are over 623,000 Colorado residents who never finished college. And about 38 million nationally stopped before earning a credential.
Memphis leaders decide to keep Ida B. Wells open despite school closure vote in February
Memphis-Shelby County board members voted to close Ida B. Wells in February. District leaders decided months later to temporarily move programming into another building.
What We’re Reading
What Makes a Great Commencement Speech?, Studio 2 at WHYY
Virginia school shooting neglect charges are dropped, Wall Street Journal (Paywall)
Thumbnail image via Getty Images