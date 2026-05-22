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Hello,

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. When I was a high schooler, my morning classes were a slog. Today’s teens are getting less sleep than ever, and experts say it’s making them unfocused and irritable.

Chalkbeat national reporter Lily Altavena looked at why one Maine high school pushed its start times back an hour, and what it has meant to students.