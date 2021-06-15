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Makiya is a reporter at Chalkbeat Chicago.
Chicago
May 27, 2026
•
2 min read
Minority representation on school boards might be at stake. Plus, a new Chalkbeat Chicago reporter enters the newsletter rotation.
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