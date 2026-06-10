Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Happy Wednesday! It’s Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters.
Let me transport you back to a time that might feel very distant from the life you live now: your childhood. Do you remember what you would do for fun? What did playing look like for you?
Personally, my idea of fun as a child typically involved some form of playing pretend. My childhood best friend and I acted out made-up stories about cats when I came over for sleepovers. We would do the same every time we called each other on our home phones. And being by myself didn’t stop my imagination from running wild. Let’s just say my X-Men action figures were rarely off-duty from saving the world, and my Littlest Pet Shop toys always had some sort of drama to square away.
But what if play wasn’t just something to do after school, and instead, it was a way you learned in the classroom? In Illinois, that’s becoming a reality for most kindergarteners. As the state continues to roll out full-day kindergarten in every school district, lawmakers recently gave further guidance on how teachers should implement play-based learning in their lessons. Want to learn more about what qualifies as play-based learning (yes, playing pretend makes the cut!) and how it benefits students? Read my story here.
Have tips or feedback on other important stories about Chicago’s youngest learners? Reply to this email to get in touch.
Local News
Illinois lawmakers define play-based learning as full-day kindergarten requirement rolls out statewide
When Illinois lawmakers made full-day kindergarten a requirement for all public schools by 2027, they encouraged the classrooms to incorporate play-based learning. Now, the legislature passed an official definition for the educational concept at the urging of early learning teachers.
Around Chalkbeat
Can states run schools better than local boards?
Chalkbeat Ideas looks at state takeovers, federal education funding, growth vs. proficiency, enrollment declines, small schools, and 12th grade NAEP.
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
Are more Memphis school closures on the horizon? The state takeover could mean yes.
Texas school takeovers praised by Tennessee Republicans have resulted in school shutdowns, a trend experts say holds up nationwide.
Cellphones, smartwatches, and other personal devices will be banned in Denver schools
Students’ cellphones, smartwatches, and other devices must be turned off and out of sight during school, according to a policy adopted by the Denver school board Monday.
What We’re Reading
As CPS chief leaves for D.C. hearing, backers hope for strong defense of policies for trans, Black students, WBEZ
More Than 40 Million Adults Plan to Pursue Education. Here’s What Stops Them, The Chronicle of Higher Education (Paywall)
Wrestling matches provide an action-packed story time at US libraries, in photos, The Associated Press