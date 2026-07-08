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Good morning! Makiya Seminera here from your Chalkbeat Chicago bureau.

I hope you’re easing into your week alright after squeezing in some fun this holiday weekend between those nasty thunderstorms. Thankfully, I got some sun in playing some Spikeball at Osterman Beach on Friday and then again briefly playing pickleball on Saturday before a torrential downpour abruptly ended one of my games. By Sunday, I got the hint and went to play badminton indoors where the rain couldn’t get me.

Lucky for you, we have a great and important read from my colleague Mila Koumpilova to kick off your Wednesday. Her story focuses in on another reverberation resulting from Chicago Public Schools’ $732.5 million budget deficit: funding cuts for assistant principals at schools with fewer than 250 students.

But the story doesn’t end there. Through her reporting, Mila found that more than half of campuses used discretionary dollars to keep their assistant principals, or APs, off the chopping block. In some cases, school staff have said that choice will trickle down to families in the form of student fees and fundraising pushes.

Budgetary issues also can put strains on the profession of teaching. There’s been a lot of talk about heightened teacher turnover nationwide, and at a July 30 virtual event, Chalkbeat will share exclusive data that shows this troubling trend isn’t just a pandemic-era blip. In fact, thousands of educators are leaving the classroom at higher levels for the past 4 to 5 years than before the pandemic. RSVP to save your spot and join us to explore what lies ahead for the profession of teaching.