It’s Makiya for Chalkbeat Chicago. I hope y’all are enjoying your summer and getting outside when it’s not raining. I just returned from Washington, D.C., with fellow reporter Reema Amin after attending a journalism conference, and I must admit that eastern U.S. heat made me feel a bit nostalgic!

Today, I’m bringing over a story from the East Coast written by one of our colleagues, Jessie Gómez in Newark, New Jersey. It’s graduation season, but some parents are having trouble celebrating. Why? Due to graduation events being crammed into a tight timeframe, some families find themselves having to choose attending one child’s ceremony and in turn, missing their other child’s big milestone. But the district says its hands are tied.

In Illinois news, if you didn’t know, the state will officially open the Department of Early Childhood in exactly a week from today. This is years in the making, and it’s been a huge undertaking for the state to consolidate most of its early childhood programs under one roof. But we want to hear from you: What do you want to know about the Illinois Department of Early Childhood, otherwise known as IDEC? Your questions and comments will help guide our coverage in the coming weeks. Feel free to reply to this email or reach me directly at [email protected].