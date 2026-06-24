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Good morning!
It’s Makiya for Chalkbeat Chicago. I hope y’all are enjoying your summer and getting outside when it’s not raining. I just returned from Washington, D.C., with fellow reporter Reema Amin after attending a journalism conference, and I must admit that eastern U.S. heat made me feel a bit nostalgic!
Today, I’m bringing over a story from the East Coast written by one of our colleagues, Jessie Gómez in Newark, New Jersey. It’s graduation season, but some parents are having trouble celebrating. Why? Due to graduation events being crammed into a tight timeframe, some families find themselves having to choose attending one child’s ceremony and in turn, missing their other child’s big milestone. But the district says its hands are tied.
In Illinois news, if you didn’t know, the state will officially open the Department of Early Childhood in exactly a week from today. This is years in the making, and it’s been a huge undertaking for the state to consolidate most of its early childhood programs under one roof. But we want to hear from you: What do you want to know about the Illinois Department of Early Childhood, otherwise known as IDEC? Your questions and comments will help guide our coverage in the coming weeks. Feel free to reply to this email or reach me directly at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark Public Schools schedules graduations at same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision
Newark Public Schools schedules dozens of graduations at the same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision.
Only 8% of Philly voters say public education is headed in the right direction
Most voters say Philadelphia schools are on the wrong track as the district grapples with closures, budget tensions, and staffing challenges.
New Jersey invests record money in preschool, but serving multilingual learners is another story
While state laws mandate districts to provide language services, those services are implemented differently from district to district with no real way to track their impact on preschool-aged multilingual learners.
As the fight over the Memphis schools takeover looms, these parents say they’re hopeful for change
At an event run by Memphis Lift, local parents said they’re optimistic about the new state takeover board improving district performance.
What We’re Reading
Advertising, training fairs, free tuition: How one state is trying to get more men into college, The Hechinger Report
LAUSD bans screen time before the second grade, marking one of nation’s strictest policies, Los Angeles Times (Paywall)