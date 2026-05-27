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Good morning!

If you’re wondering who this new name in your inbox is, let me introduce myself. My name is Makiya Seminera, and I’m the newest member of the Chalkbeat Chicago team! I’m also a brand-new Chicago resident. At the start of May, I arrived from Raleigh, North Carolina, where I lived for three years with my boyfriend and our beloved pet beagle, Franklin. But in my heart, I’m still a Floridian — born and raised there for more than two decades.

Since joining Chalkbeat about two weeks ago, I’ve been settling into my role covering how the federal and state governments impact education in Chicago. That’s meant getting up to speed on the city’s education scene, including the historic school board elections ramping up here.

I got a front row seat to the process last week after reporting on the start of candidate filing, and it seems only fitting that my first newsletter comes out right after the filing period closed yesterday evening!

With those races top of mind for a lot of folks in Chicago, this national Chalkbeat story about how the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent weakening of the Voting Rights Act might impact school board elections caught my eye. The decision might make it more difficult for voters of color to elect candidates from their communities in at-large school board races — elections where voters can cast their ballot for any candidate living within the school district. Chicago uses a different election model, but many other school districts in Illinois could feel the effects.