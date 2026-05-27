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Good morning!
If you’re wondering who this new name in your inbox is, let me introduce myself. My name is Makiya Seminera, and I’m the newest member of the Chalkbeat Chicago team! I’m also a brand-new Chicago resident. At the start of May, I arrived from Raleigh, North Carolina, where I lived for three years with my boyfriend and our beloved pet beagle, Franklin. But in my heart, I’m still a Floridian — born and raised there for more than two decades.
Since joining Chalkbeat about two weeks ago, I’ve been settling into my role covering how the federal and state governments impact education in Chicago. That’s meant getting up to speed on the city’s education scene, including the historic school board elections ramping up here.
I got a front row seat to the process last week after reporting on the start of candidate filing, and it seems only fitting that my first newsletter comes out right after the filing period closed yesterday evening!
With those races top of mind for a lot of folks in Chicago, this national Chalkbeat story about how the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent weakening of the Voting Rights Act might impact school board elections caught my eye. The decision might make it more difficult for voters of color to elect candidates from their communities in at-large school board races — elections where voters can cast their ballot for any candidate living within the school district. Chicago uses a different election model, but many other school districts in Illinois could feel the effects.
For the next few weeks, I’ll be on a highly caffeinated tour of Chicago’s coffee shops to meet with sources. Want to join me for one of my stops? Feel free to email me at [email protected] and we can set up a time to chat.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state
A lawyer for the school’s authorizer said recent legislative changes made the lawsuit moot.
Tennessee SCORE president to join Memphis schools oversight board
Tennessee SCORE president tapped for Memphis schools takeover board
In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says
Ten years ago, NYC promised “computer science for all.” Access has grown but a new report shows equity goals aren’t being met. And the rise of AI changes the game entirely.
What We’re Reading
America’s tech-filled classrooms are facing a backlash against school-assigned devices, The Associated Press
Can Oklahoma make public education ‘normal’ again? The Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by RJ Sangosti / Denver Post via Getty Images
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