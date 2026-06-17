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Good morning! It’s Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat reporters here to keep you up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Chicago education scene.

Yesterday, I took a trip down to Richard J. Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood to report on Democratic Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia’s proposal to enact legislation — called the Right to Learn Act — that would create a federal grant program for schools needing assistance in supporting students who may be impacted by immigration enforcement. That grant program would be implemented by the U.S. Department of Education, which is being actively dismantled by the Trump administration as we speak. And if you haven’t already seen it, Chalkbeat national editor Erica Meltzer has the latest on that very topic.

What’s the likelihood of Garcia’s legislation passing through the House? Not too good, considering Republicans hold a narrow majority in the chamber. But it is an election year, and Democrats stand a chance at flipping the House so … maybe? TBD on that one.

But one thing I can say about the legislation is it certainly has some folks engaged. Garcia, along with Chicago Board of Education member Yesenia Lopez and Latino Policy Forum President Linda Xóchitl Tortolero, spoke to a room of more than 30 people at the Southwest Side College. The audience was a healthy mix of students, faculty, and community members, signaling the issue of immigration enforcement in schools is still a pressing one for many in Chicago.