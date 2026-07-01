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Happy Wednesday!
It’s Makiya Seminera, your Chalkbeat Chicago reporter devoted to covering how decisions in Springfield impact education across the state — and boy, do I have some news for you.
Today is the official launch of the new Illinois Department of Early Childhood. If you’re not familiar with the new agency, let me give you a brief rundown. Starting today, most early childhood programs (think children under 5) will be housed under the Illinois Department of Early Childhood, also known as IDEC. Before, early childhood services were split among three separate departments — the Department of Human Services, the State Board of Education and the Department of Children and Family Services.
If that sounds like a headache for a new parent to navigate … well, many parents would agree. By putting the various programs under one roof, state officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, hope the new agency will streamline services for parents and providers. We put out an explainer on the Illinois Department of Early Childhood this morning that outlines what programs are making the jump, why the state is doing this in the first place, and if parents or childcare providers should expect any disruptions.
Want a more forward-looking perspective on where the agency is heading in the coming months and years? We sat down with Illinois Department of Early Childhood Secretary Teresa Ramos last week to get her thoughts. Read Ramos’ insight on where she wants the agency to be within a year, how she plans to navigate a tumultuous federal landscape, and what her approach to securing state funding will be in our Q&A, also published this morning.
Do you have questions about IDEC, early childhood, or anything else going on in the education world? Shoot us an email at [email protected].
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Local News
What’s next for the Illinois Department of Early Childhood? Secretary Teresa Ramos gives a sneak peak.
One of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s priorities, the Illinois Department of Early Childhood, opened July 1. Child care, preschool, early intervention, and home visiting will now be managed by IDEC.
Illinois opens a new agency handling services for kids under 5. Here’s what it means for families.
The new agency, an initiative of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, will combine early childhood services such as childcare, preschool, early intervention, and home visiting under one office.
Chicago school board candidates won’t be removed from ballot due to ‘dual-circulation’ argument
The Board of Election Commissioners said Tuesday it dismiss dual-circulation challenges to school board candidates’ petitions. The decision prevents 22 candidates from being removed from the ballot in one fell swoop, though individuals could still get kicked off on a case-by-case basis.
Around Chalkbeat
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NYC budget gives every public school kindergartner $1,000 for college, restores education programs
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Supreme Court rules states can restrict transgender athletes’ sports participation in schools
In a 6-3 decision, the SCOTUS justices said laws that block trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, including on school teams, don’t violate the Constitution.
What We’re Reading
Supreme Court says states can ban trans girls from playing women's sports, WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times
How an English Teacher Helps Students Find Their Voices in the Age of AI, Education Week (Paywall)
Professor reaches $1.9M settlement after being fired for criticizing Charlie Kirk, The Washington Post (Paywall)