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Happy Wednesday!

It’s Makiya Seminera, your Chalkbeat Chicago reporter devoted to covering how decisions in Springfield impact education across the state — and boy, do I have some news for you.

Today is the official launch of the new Illinois Department of Early Childhood. If you’re not familiar with the new agency, let me give you a brief rundown. Starting today, most early childhood programs (think children under 5) will be housed under the Illinois Department of Early Childhood, also known as IDEC. Before, early childhood services were split among three separate departments — the Department of Human Services, the State Board of Education and the Department of Children and Family Services.

If that sounds like a headache for a new parent to navigate … well, many parents would agree. By putting the various programs under one roof, state officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, hope the new agency will streamline services for parents and providers. We put out an explainer on the Illinois Department of Early Childhood this morning that outlines what programs are making the jump, why the state is doing this in the first place, and if parents or childcare providers should expect any disruptions.

Want a more forward-looking perspective on where the agency is heading in the coming months and years? We sat down with Illinois Department of Early Childhood Secretary Teresa Ramos last week to get her thoughts. Read Ramos’ insight on where she wants the agency to be within a year, how she plans to navigate a tumultuous federal landscape, and what her approach to securing state funding will be in our Q&A, also published this morning.