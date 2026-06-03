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Good morning!

It’s Makiya Seminera, Chalkbeat Chicago’s newest reporter back again with another newsletter. Today, we bring you a story out of our New York bureau discussing a push from the state’s teachers union to ban individual student screen time in prekindergarten to second grade classrooms. Restricting AI meant to be used in schools is also up for debate.

If this quandary on the future of educational technology looks familiar, you’re right! On Monday, I covered the Illinois state Legislature’s passage of a ban on cell phones and other “wireless communication devices” in schools. The discussion on AI and screen time for younger learners out of New York might be a sign of what’s to come in Illinois — after all, New York has had their own cell phone ban in schools for the last year.