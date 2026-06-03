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Good morning!
It’s Makiya Seminera, Chalkbeat Chicago’s newest reporter back again with another newsletter. Today, we bring you a story out of our New York bureau discussing a push from the state’s teachers union to ban individual student screen time in prekindergarten to second grade classrooms. Restricting AI meant to be used in schools is also up for debate.
If this quandary on the future of educational technology looks familiar, you’re right! On Monday, I covered the Illinois state Legislature’s passage of a ban on cell phones and other “wireless communication devices” in schools. The discussion on AI and screen time for younger learners out of New York might be a sign of what’s to come in Illinois — after all, New York has had their own cell phone ban in schools for the last year.
Thanks to everyone who reached out welcoming me to the city and inviting me to grab coffee in the coming weeks! The invite still stands — you can reach me at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
New York teachers union calls for aggressive limits on AI and screens for youngest students
The state teachers union approved a resolution calling for no individual screen use through second grade, limits on AI chatbots, and paper testing options as schools rethink education technology.
Shootings often rise in Philly when school’s out. Violence prevention groups have plans to change that.
Social media is driving youth gun violence Philadelphia even as shootings fall. This summer, adults are working to provide safe spaces and engaging activities for kids.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently
Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.
The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers
Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.
What We’re Reading
As several Illinois Christian colleges close or move, students and alums mourn the loss of their alma mater, The Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Francis Parker Expansion Gets Ald. Knudsen’s Support, But Some Neighbors Vow To Keep Fighting, Block Club Chicago