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Good morning and happy Friday!

It’s Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat reporters back again to wrap up the week — which also happens to be the last full week of June. I don’t know if the passage of time freaks y’all out too, but I can’t believe we are practically halfway through 2026.

One way I chose to close out the month of June was by attending a research conference yesterday put on by Northwestern University’s Early Childhood Research Alliance of Chicago — otherwise known as EC*REACH. The conference brought together an assortment of providers, educators, and advocates in the early childhood space to learn about some of the most pressing issues facing the city’s youngest children. I left with a journal full of notes, so hopefully you’ll see some of what I learned in our future coverage!

My colleagues at Chalkbeat Chicago were also quite busy yesterday. First, we have an update on the Black Student Success Plan, which has experienced an onslaught of delays in its implementation since the Trump administration launched an investigation into the initiative, Mila Koumpilova reports. Some advocates are frustrated by the slow start, but the district says it is making headway.

And from Reema Amin, the Chicago Board of Education passed a legislative agenda Thursday outlining issues it wants addressed by state lawmakers. Some of the demands are ones you’ve probably seen — namely receiving more state funding — but there are some new asks as well. The only problem? It’s about a month too late because the Illinois General Assembly has already adjourned for summer.