Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat!

OK, so you’ve sent your graduating class of high school seniors to college. But how many of them are completing it?

This has been a question on my mind for many years I’ve been on the beat. A few years ago I profiled a young man from Indianapolis on the challenge of college completion. A look at the latest national figures on completion rates lead your inbox today.

And in grazing over the headlines yesterday, I couldn’t help but notice two on artificial intelligence that are pretty prime examples of all the hubbub around ed tech right now.