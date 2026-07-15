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National data from the 2025 school year showed the rate of students who are sticking with college ticked up.

The National Student Clearinghouse numbers reveal that of the nearly 2.62 million students who entered college in fall 2024 nationwide, 77.1% were still enrolled in fall 2025. That’s a slight increase from 76.8% the year before.

Most students — 69.1% — stayed at the school they entered in the fall. Another 8% of those students stuck with college but transferred to another school.

In Colorado, about 73% of students stayed in college in 2025.

However, Colorado colleges and universities are outperforming other states in keeping students ages 20 and younger enrolled, with 82.6% of those students sticking with college into their second year.

Those numbers drop for older students. Just half of 21- to 24-year-old students stick with college. And about two out of every 5 students over 24 stay into their second year. Both figures fall below the national average.

The state has tried to attract more older students to college, and the numbers underscore the challenges of keeping them enrolled.