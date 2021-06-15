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Jul 16, 2026
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3 min read
Is that a good enough reason?
Jul 14, 2026
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4 min read
One reason: Voters aren’t prioritizing it either.
Jun 30, 2026
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3 min read
An internal estimate from a school choice group suggests it could be challenging and pricey to grow the program.
Jun 25, 2026
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2 min read
Programs in South Carolina and Texas appear to have paid off. It’s worth trying to understand why.
Jun 23, 2026
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4 min read
Politicians say that students can skip a four-year degree and still earn a solid living. That’s true, but the odds are lower.
Jun 18, 2026
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3 min read
What I learned from talking to two state education chiefs
Jun 11, 2026
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2 min read
Girls’ scores have fallen faster than boys’ on major tests, and the gap has not gone away. The latest NAEP results make the pattern impossible to dismiss.
Jun 9, 2026
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5 min read
Also: growth vs. proficiency, surprising support for federal education funding, enrollment declines, and more in this Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
Jun 4, 2026
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3 min read
For over a century, the onset of new technology has meant more demand for education. Will AI be different?
Jun 2, 2026
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5 min read
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is making opposition to the state’s voucher-like program a centerpiece of his campaign for governor. Will it work?
May 28, 2026
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3 min read
Domain-specific knowledge and facts are crucial for problem-solving and critical thinking, learning scientists say. But teachers aren’t always hearing that message, including at a recent training put on by the American Federation of Teachers’ AI Academy.
May 21, 2026
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4 min read
The Harvard researcher has compiled a number of important takeaways, but he’s still seeking answers to big questions.
May 19, 2026
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3 min read
To find out, Los Angeles schools partnered with a researcher to run an unusual experiment.
May 12, 2026
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4 min read
School board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin explains what galvanized action — and what’s holding schools back from going further
May 7, 2026
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3 min read
The Digest of Education Statistics hasn’t updated many tables since DOGE canceled a key contract, leaving gaps on school spending, teachers, and safety.
May 5, 2026
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4 min read
Students like Cecilia Lopez Alvarado were at the center of a national controversy over high school grade inflation and college admissions. Here’s her take.
Apr 28, 2026
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4 min read
This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
Apr 23, 2026
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3 min read
Critics warn it will drain students from public schools — but that won’t necessarily mean less funding.
Apr 21, 2026
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3 min read
A new study finds public education helps narrow resource gaps for children in poverty. But disparities persist in housing, health care, nutrition, and informal education.
Apr 14, 2026
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9 min read
Many advocates are trying. Here’s why they might succeed — and why they might not.
Apr 9, 2026
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7 min read
Khan Academy’s OpenAI-powered chatbot was a “non-event” for most students, Khan said in an interview.
Apr 7, 2026
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8 min read
Seventh-grade math teacher Dylan Kane says dropping screens has been more work for him and students. That might be why it’s working.
Mar 30, 2026
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6 min read
Yes, with a caveat, according to a new study.
Mar 27, 2026
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11 min read
Nearly every Virginia school district agreed to block undocumented students from accessing federally funded career-technical education programs. The policy was reversed following Chalkbeat inquiries.