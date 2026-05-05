Welcome to Chalkbeat Ideas, a section featuring reported columns on the big ideas and debates shaping American schools. Forwarded this newsletter? Sign up here. You might be interested in joining this online event, next week, put on by Chalkbeat Philadelphia. It looks at the surprising consequences of allowing students to complete high school by earning an industry-recognized credential. I suspect this will have relevance in places across the country.

Cecilia Lopez Alvarado was scrolling through Reddit one evening in her dorm room when she came across a thread about students at the University of California San Diego who struggled with basic math.

A report had warned of an alarming decline in students’ math skills at UCSD, a highly selective university. It drew international headlines because of what it seemed to say about the state of American education. Commentators blamed high school grade inflation, test-free college admissions, and even the students themselves.

Alvarado read these headlines with a growing sense of frustration. People didn’t understand the full story here, she thought. And she would know: Alvarado is a UCSD student who had to take remedial math at the school. She read Reddit comments about how students should have mastered these topics in high school. She wrote back in the comments that some schools — like hers, a high-poverty public high school in San Bernardino, California — don’t even offer calculus.

The consequences of Alvarado’s challenges in math have been significant. After taking the remedial course, she still fell short on a math exam, which covers high school topics like trigonometry and precalculus. Alvarado therefore couldn’t move on to calculus, which was required for her initial major, business economics. Because of this, she recently decided to pursue a degree in communications instead. She aspires to be an accountant and is minoring in accounting.

Students like Alvarado are at the center of a debate in American education. How do high schools ensure students graduate with sufficient math skills? Who should get access to the resources of an elite college education? What role do universities themselves have in helping students who are underprepared?

The perspectives of these students have gotten strikingly little attention. That’s why I wanted to speak to Alvarado, a 19-year-old sophomore. Her story does not offer entirely simple answers, but it’s worth hearing. She looks back in frustration at her high school education, where she believes teachers were too lenient. But she’s also convinced she’s benefited from the education she’s received and the peers she’s met at UCSD.

High school graduation photo of UCSD sophomore Cecilia Lopez Alvarado

Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What was your high school math experience like? How did you do in math classes?

I usually passed with A's and B's, but I feel like a lot of the information never really stuck with me, just because we were granted so many opportunities to redo exams and homework. It felt like as long as you retake the exam and get 100% it doesn't matter if you really know what you're doing or not.

Do you know why you were given so many opportunities?

I'm sure it's because they wanted us to not have F's and D's on our transcripts. It was just wanting us to be able to move on to the next grade. It never really was to hold us accountable. Instead of being like, hey, you only get one retake, it was just, you can retake it as many times as you like, to get a grade that you're comfortable with.

Did you feel like it would have been better if they held you accountable more?

I think so, because then you have to face the reality of not just your grades, but what you really know and what you're really learning. You have to discipline yourself more to be like, hey, I need to start studying instead of doing not so well in class and then just retaking it at a later time.

What did you think about the big national backlash and all these articles about UCSD students like yourself?

I'm very involved on the UCSD social media communities like Reddit, Instagram, and when people are sharing the articles, a lot of it was very negative. A lot of people are saying these students shouldn't be at the school, their spots should have gone to someone more qualified. It was kind of making me feel bad, like, hey, is something wrong with me because I can't pass the exam?

I don't think it's necessarily an issue with the student. I feel like there's a lot of things that go deeper than that, like the level of math they took in high school. I think there's just so many factors that people miss.

What do you mean by the factors that so many people miss?

The culture here is that everyone kind of assumes everyone who's enrolled comes from a very prestigious background — you know, perfect scores, they have easy access to tutoring. I don't think a lot of people realize that some students here may have come from low-income communities, low-income schools, where they don't have resources easily accessible.

I wouldn't say it makes me envious, but I do wish I had that kind of abundance of resources when I was in high school. I was top of my class in high school, but that's nothing compared to some of the other students here.

Do you think you've benefited from going to a school like UCSD?

I think so. It's definitely exposed me to a lot of different cultures, a lot of different people. I think I've learned more soft skills here through a lot of the classes I've been taking. I'm more willing to try things and take courses that I would not have been interested in high school.

Do you feel like being surrounded by peers who maybe went to better high schools pushes you to do better at UCSD?

I think so. I've kind of noticed they have more independence. They feel more secure in their academics and what they're doing, and I feel like I always second guess myself. Seeing how they operate, it makes me want to do better, work harder, especially after my first year. I wanted to make my own self-improvements.

One of the recommendations from the report that caused this whole blowup was that UCSD should reduce the number of students from high-poverty high schools. What do you think of that?

I do not think that should be an option. If they don't go through the trial and error here, they're just going to go through it somewhere else. College is a place where you learn new things. Sometimes you'll fail and you just take the L and learn from it.

Reach me at [email protected].