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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea. Did you follow “the beautiful game” this year? My little boys caught World Cup fever - so much so that now my oldest son joined a pickup practice near our house and is now in a Sunday league. (He’s also 3-D printing a replica trophy!) Today’s top story looks at a program launched by New York City’s mayor to get teens stretching their sports interest into skill-building around STEM and AI. Read the full story.
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Around Chalkbeat
Mamdani taps World Cup fever to get NYC teens designing climate-friendly stadiums and soccer apps
Through NYC’s Summer Youth Employment Program, teens across the city are using AI to solve real-world sports challenges, design green stadiums, and build future careers in STEM.
Confusion on partisan school board law puts two IPS candidates’ spots at risk
A new Indiana law that lets school board candidates run under a political party is now threatening to knock the only two candidates for an Indianapolis Public Schools board seat off the November ballot.
After closed-door meeting, Denver superintendent, school board agree to keep working on relationship
After an hours-long closed session Monday, Superintendent Alex Marrero and school board members said they’ll continue to work on their relationship.
What We’re Reading
Illinois teachers union sues to force Cook County treasurer to issue property tax bills and make payments, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
From salons to taquerías, CPS students get to work, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)