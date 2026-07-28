Hello! It’s Becky Vevea. Did you follow “the beautiful game” this year? My little boys caught World Cup fever - so much so that now my oldest son joined a pickup practice near our house and is now in a Sunday league. (He’s also 3-D printing a replica trophy!) Today’s top story looks at a program launched by New York City’s mayor to get teens stretching their sports interest into skill-building around STEM and AI. Read the full story.