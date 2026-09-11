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Hi there! Happy Friday.
In a few months, Tennessee lawmakers will get to decide where to spend a legal settlement to bolster kid mental health and digital safety. The unprecedented Meta settlement over alleged social media addiction could mean major infusions for school tech protections like filtering programs and student mental health support.
Earlier this week, I talked to Marc Williams, a Memphis junior at Hollis F. Price Middle College High School, the new student member on the Tennessee State Board of Education. It’s a rare student role that has real voting power on the state’s top education board.
Marc told me he’s excited to advocate for expanding career and technical education opportunities statewide.
“But if I leave this office with nothing else,” he said, “I think the biggest thing I want is to have more students know how to make a change in policy and potentially their local districts.”
Read more about Marc’s local advocacy work here. Do you know a student leader in MSCS or statewide who’s worth highlighting? Give us the details at [email protected].
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Local News
Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?
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What We’re Reading
How Memphis school, nonprofit are seeking new ways to help kids thrive, Commercial Appeal (Paywall)
National Test Scores Are Dropping. This State Is Fighting Back, The Wall Street Journal (Paywall)
University of Tennessee enrolls largest class with a big emphasis on retention, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)