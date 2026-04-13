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Welcome back from spring break! It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
A few weeks ago, I visited two Brooklyn public schools that are accredited International Baccalaureate programs, one an elementary school, the other a middle school. These schools were part of an effort by Kamar Samuels, the area’s superintendent at the time, to find an alternative to gifted education. I saw firsthand how the approach — which embraces inquiry-based, transdisciplinary learning — allows students to go deep into a specific topic across classes, connecting global issues to their own experiences.
IB schools could soon become more popular: As the state revamps graduation requirements, its new "Portrait of a Graduate” framework closely aligns with the IB model.
Local News
An alternative to gifted education: Why some NYC schools are embracing International Baccalaureate
NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels looked to the IB model as an alternative to gifted education. Now, as NY overhauls graduation requirements, IB schools may gain more momentum.
Around Chalkbeat
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Macquline King said schools should stay open for students May 1 in order to “minimize disruption for families.” But the school board could vote to overrule her.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani, new child welfare commissioner called on to end bias against Black families, New York Daily News
A feel-good school law collides with reality, New York Daily News (Opinion)
Why Black male students are hurt the most by lowered academic expectations, New York Post (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Yunuen Bonaparte for Chalkbeat