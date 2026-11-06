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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

In April, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted on a bill to nearly double the size of the Education Freedom Scholarship voucher program.

It was a very tight vote.

A number of anti-voucher Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in opposition of the bill, but the Republican supermajority still had 52 votes to push it across the line.

But this week, Democrats flipped 6 of those 52 Republican seats. Though the Democratic gains didn’t get close to touching Republican supermajority power, the new legislative margins could chill GOP leadership hopes of expanding the voucher program next year.

Read more here.

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Local News

Did the Tennessee midterms complicate Marsha Blackburn’s voucher expansion plans?

Did the Tennessee midterms complicate Marsha Blackburn’s voucher expansion plans?

Six Tennessee Republicans who backed voucher expansion lost their House seats to Democrats, potentially narrowing support for future legislation.

Around Chalkbeat

How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education

How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education

From school vouchers to culture wars, the 2026 election could mark a turning point in education politics.
Texas Dems vowed seismic education change. Here’s how schools could change for millions of students.

Texas Dems vowed seismic education change. Here’s how schools could change for millions of students.

The end to GOP dominance in Texas will likely have major implications for K-12 education policies, including the future of school vouchers and state takeovers.
Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker

Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker

Bob Behning, a robust supporter of school choice and K-12 accountability, was a pillar of conservative education policy in Indiana. His defeat could signal a shift for public schools.

What We’re Reading

How Much Time Should Elementary Teachers Spend Reading Aloud? EdWeek

30 Ideas for Fixing U.S. Schools, Ranked by Experts, The New York Times (Paywall)

Justices Appear to Side with Catholic Schools in Colorado Pre-K Admissions Case, The 74 Million

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