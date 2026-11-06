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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.
In April, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted on a bill to nearly double the size of the Education Freedom Scholarship voucher program.
It was a very tight vote.
A number of anti-voucher Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in opposition of the bill, but the Republican supermajority still had 52 votes to push it across the line.
But this week, Democrats flipped 6 of those 52 Republican seats. Though the Democratic gains didn’t get close to touching Republican supermajority power, the new legislative margins could chill GOP leadership hopes of expanding the voucher program next year.
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Local News
Did the Tennessee midterms complicate Marsha Blackburn’s voucher expansion plans?
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
30 Ideas for Fixing U.S. Schools, Ranked by Experts, The New York Times (Paywall)
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