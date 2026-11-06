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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

In April, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted on a bill to nearly double the size of the Education Freedom Scholarship voucher program.

It was a very tight vote.

A number of anti-voucher Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in opposition of the bill, but the Republican supermajority still had 52 votes to push it across the line.