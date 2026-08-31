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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Earlier this week, Indianapolis community and education leaders gathered for a campaign kickoff event in support of a tax referendum to raise money for the city’s public schools. But notably missing: the Indianapolis Education Association.
Aleks talked with the local teachers’ union about why. Read more here.
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Local News
Why the Indianapolis teachers union opposes a proposed tax increase for city public schools
Indianapolis leaders launched a $95 million school referendum campaign. But IPS still faces $20 million in cuts even if the measure passes in the November election.
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