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Happy Wednesday!
Makiya Seminera here, hope you’re off to a great start to your day. Air quality levels seemed better yesterday, so I’m hoping that means clearer skies are ahead. I know my dog, Franklin, hasn’t been a big fan of the shorter walks. My parents will also be visiting the city for the first time, so there’s a lot riding on these weather conditions improving. If you have any Chicago must-see sites for a couple of Floridians, send me your recs!
This morning, we have a story for you from Chalkbeat Colorado Senior Reporter Ann Schimke about two prominent conservative law firms joining in to defend a Colorado school district’s choice to remove 18 books from its libraries. One of those firms is the Heritage Foundation, which you may recognize as the think tank behind Project 2025. Curious to see what books the school district banned? Check out Ann’s story.
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Around Chalkbeat
Detroit school board’s chair and vice chair will not seek reelection in November
City officials said LaTrice McClendon and Corletta Vaughn were disqualified. McClendon fixed the mistakes last week that led to the disqualification but had already decided not to run. Vaughn decided Tuesday not to run.
2 conservative law firms join defense team in Elizabeth school district’s book ban lawsuit
Lawyers from the Heritage Foundation and Alliance Defending Freedom have joined the Elizabeth School District’s defense team in a case alleging library book removals violated students’ free speech rights.
70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.
Brown’s Promise cofounder Ary Amerikaner makes the case that integrated schools improve opportunity and democracy.
What We’re Reading
Loyola’s Plan To Turn Closed School Into Student Housing Could Free Up Local Apartments, University Says, Block Club Chicago
ICE detains Chicago Public Schools custodian at immigration appointment: ‘Everyone’s just devastated,’ Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
How a small town in rural Maine built a public school that serves a whole community, including infants and toddlers, The Hechinger Report (Opinion)