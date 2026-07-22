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Happy Wednesday!

Makiya Seminera here, hope you’re off to a great start to your day. Air quality levels seemed better yesterday, so I’m hoping that means clearer skies are ahead. I know my dog, Franklin, hasn’t been a big fan of the shorter walks. My parents will also be visiting the city for the first time, so there’s a lot riding on these weather conditions improving. If you have any Chicago must-see sites for a couple of Floridians, send me your recs!

This morning, we have a story for you from Chalkbeat Colorado Senior Reporter Ann Schimke about two prominent conservative law firms joining in to defend a Colorado school district’s choice to remove 18 books from its libraries. One of those firms is the Heritage Foundation, which you may recognize as the think tank behind Project 2025. Curious to see what books the school district banned? Check out Ann’s story.