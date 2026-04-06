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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is about how the Classic Learning Test is gaining popularity in Indiana as an alternative, or at least supplement, to the SAT or ACT. Aleks has more for you below.
What questions do you have about student testing in Indiana? Let us know: [email protected].
P.S. There are no education-specific items on the ballot for the Indiana primary elections, but that’s not a reason to skip voting. Today’s the deadline to register to vote in the primary election on May 5. You can register and check your status here: indianavoters.in.gov.
Local News
Why the Classic Learning Test, which embraces Aristotle but spurns calculators, has caught Indiana’s eye
Supporters of the Classic Learning Test say it’s a worthy alternative to the SAT and ACT. But skeptics question its value for measuring college readiness and school performance.
Around Chalkbeat
This program teaches Chicago teens about the risks of gun ownership. It’s changing some minds.
The teens participated in a paid spring break program led by nonprofit Project Unloaded, which helps students spread awareness about the dangers of having a gun.
Meet the Philly kids fighting to keep their schools from closing
As the school board considers closing 18 schools, Philly students are organizing to stop the plan. They are questioning how officials make decisions about education in the city.
Tennessee elementary schools might limit classroom digital device use under pending law
A bill awaiting Gov. Bill Lee’s signature would require schools to limit the use of electronic devices and block any K-5 students from accessing social media during school hours.
What We’re Reading
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