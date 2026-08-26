Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It’s Melissa with your Wednesday roundup.
Should Tennessee consider expanding its K-12 public school funding formula to include some prekindergarten students? A top committee of Tennessee educators says so, given the ongoing financial burdens districts are shouldering from pricey special education pre-K programs.
Tennessee has a grant program to help districts pay for the program. But it’s not enough, districts say.
And I can’t sign off today without a tribute to Dolly Parton, who died this week. She was a legendary Tennessean whose commitment to early childhood literacy in her native Sevier County led to the free distribution of millions of books worldwide. What a legacy!
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Should Tennessee fully fund special education pre-K programs?
Special education pre-K students have been left out of the Tennessee K-12 funding formula despite a costly burden on public schools.
Most Memphis schools will reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
18 Memphis-Shelby County Schools will remain closed for a second day while the district continues to monitor power outages and affected systems.
Around Chalkbeat
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says
The Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative commissioned a poll showing 56% of teachers might leave within five years.
Former Tindley charter school network CEO, 2 others to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud
Metcalf and two defendants must pay over $1 million to the Tindley charter network, Chicago Public Schools, and City Year Chicago. The fraud hinged on submitting false invoices.
What We’re Reading
Coalition seeks records as TN schools plan display of Ten Commandments, The Tennessean (Paywall)
Legal fees mount in MSCS takeover lawsuit, Daily Memphian (Paywall)