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Good morning! It’s Melissa with your Wednesday roundup.

Should Tennessee consider expanding its K-12 public school funding formula to include some prekindergarten students? A top committee of Tennessee educators says so, given the ongoing financial burdens districts are shouldering from pricey special education pre-K programs.

Tennessee has a grant program to help districts pay for the program. But it’s not enough, districts say.