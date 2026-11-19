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States and school districts all across the country face the same problem: Teachers are far more likely to leave high-poverty schools, creating constant churn that hurts students from low-income families.

Many challenges in education are hard to understand and difficult to solve. This is not one of them. Educators are more likely to leave disadvantaged schools because they’re more challenging to teach in. Extra pay for teachers in those schools can help address this problem and create a more stable workforce.

But only 12 states have such pay incentives, according to a recent analysis by the National Council on Teacher Quality. The number has actually declined in recent years. “States [are] ignoring this as a possible policy lever to improve teacher effectiveness and to attract and retain more great teachers where we really need them,” says Heather Peske, president of NCTQ.

This problem is long-standing. In Missouri, for instance, in every single year since at least 2009, far more teachers left the state’s highest-poverty schools, often at twice the rate of more affluent ones. Or consider New York City, the country’s largest school system, which is highly stratified by economic need. The city’s most disadvantaged schools lost nearly 1 in 6 teachers in 2024; better-off schools lost just 1 in 12.

In high-poverty schools, constant and cumulative churn means more inexperienced teachers who struggle to manage a classroom. For administrators, all the turnover means it’s difficult to sustain new initiatives or a strong school culture. In recent years, more teachers have left the classroom overall, exacerbating existing challenges in high-needs schools.

Fortunately, there is a solution: extra pay. A Dallas program, for instance, paid teachers between $8,000 and $14,000 (adjusted for inflation) to work in struggling schools. This helped bring in more experienced and effective teachers, researchers found. Alongside a series of other reforms, student achievement rose substantially. Once the extra pay ended, though, teacher turnover rose and test scores fell.

Studies in North Carolina, Florida, San Francisco, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington have also found that pay bumps or bonuses make the school more appealing for outside applicants or help keep existing teachers. "We do see pretty clearly that they work," says Christopher Redding, a University of Florida education professor who has studied teacher turnover in the state.

As the NCTQ report shows, however, such salary incentives remain rare at the state level. Even when they do exist, the extra pay is typically too small to fully close turnover gaps between needy and advantaged schools.

So why is this research-supported idea so uncommon?

Well, extra pay for educators in high-needs schools costs money and is competing against a bevy of other priorities. And there is no strong political constituency for this. Parents in those schools do not have lobbyists, and school district leaders may prefer to get extra money directly, which often does not translate into higher teacher pay. When salary incentives are put in place, they may be cut in tight budget times.

Politically influential teachers unions have been skeptical of pay incentives. “Bonuses for teaching certain subjects or working in hard-to-staff schools may help attract educators, but they are not a substitute for addressing the underlying challenges facing public education: inadequate resources, support, and working conditions,” National Education Association President Princess Moss said in a statement. “Our goal should be to make every school a place where educators want to work.”

A spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers, the country’s other large educator union, said AFT is open to salary incentives, pointing to the union contract in Philadelphia. It allows the district to pay bonuses of up to $5,000 for teachers in certain hard-to-staff schools.

Arthur Steinberg, the head of the Philadelphia union, told me this idea came from management as a way to stabilize schools that were constantly losing teachers. It’s not the approach the union would have preferred. “All of our teachers are underpaid, so our initial reaction was: Pay everybody,” he said. The union accepted the incentives as part of the give and take in negotiation. “We were able to secure some other wins in exchange for this,” Steinberg said. He declined to say whether the union would back this measure in future contract negotiations.

States with weaker teachers unions are more likely to have pay incentives for high-poverty schools, though plenty of states with weak unions don’t.

It is more common for large school districts to offer such incentives but they tend to be small in size and have limited reach. Much of the turnover gap is about differences across districts — Philadelphia versus its more advantaged suburbs, for instance — rather than within a single district.

To step back, the reason why these large teacher turnover gaps exist is because low- and high-income students often don’t go to school together. Policymakers could address this through economic integration, effectively limiting the number of highly disadvantaged schools where teachers are reluctant to work. Or they could make sure any disadvantaged schools are staffed by relatively stable teacher workforces using the proven lever of teacher pay bumps.

If policymakers don’t pursue either option, no one should be surprised by the consequences.

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