This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Since late summer, our Memphis reporter Bri Hatch has been digging deep into educator data in Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Bri found Memphis teachers are leaving their jobs at a much higher rate than the overall Tennessee average and have been for years.

Teacher retention is often even worse at the district’s lowest performing schools.

Read more here on the Memphis teacher retention problem (and look up retention data for your school).

MSCS leaders don't collect data on why educators leave their classrooms. But Chalkbeat Tennessee wants to better understand why teachers leave — or what is encouraging them to stay.

If you’re a current or former Memphis teacher, we’d love to hear from you to help better inform our reporting on teacher retention. Click here for the confidential survey, or email us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Tennessee

Local News

As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis

As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis

Teacher turnover is surging in MSCS as educators face poor facilities and resource shortages, a Chalkbeat analysis found. Lower-performing Memphis schools are bearing the brunt.
Memphis state takeover board says it’s ready to take control of district

Memphis state takeover board says it’s ready to take control of district

Chair Billy Orgel said in a new court filing that the board is “ready, willing, and able” to begin overseeing Memphis-Shelby County Schools after approving key policies last week.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Groups representing Illinois public schools, private schools, teachers, and parents all want to influence the governor’s decision about the program backed by the Trump administration.
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James — have opposing views on whether the state should opt into the federal tax credit program.

What We’re Reading

Tennessee Public Charter School Commission Overturns MNPS on Two Prospective Charter Schools, Nashville Banner

Bomb threat targeting Tennessee high schools triggers multi-agency response, WBBJ

Tennessee Charter Commission Looks at Big Challenge Facing New Charter Schools: Facilities, Nashville Banner

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right