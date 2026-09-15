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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! It’s one of my favorite times of the year: voter guide season.

Leading today’s newsletter is our roundup of voter guides for all the elected school boards in Marion County. (Speedway Schools has an appointed board.) I hope you take some time to find your district, and read the Q&As with school board candidates.

We worked with WFYI and Mirror Indy to create these guides, and our aim is that they give you the information you need to feel empowered at the ballot box.