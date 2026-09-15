Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! It’s one of my favorite times of the year: voter guide season.
Leading today’s newsletter is our roundup of voter guides for all the elected school boards in Marion County. (Speedway Schools has an appointed board.) I hope you take some time to find your district, and read the Q&As with school board candidates.
We worked with WFYI and Mirror Indy to create these guides, and our aim is that they give you the information you need to feel empowered at the ballot box.
Have election questions for us? Reach our team: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Your guide to 2026 school board elections in Marion County
Around Chalkbeat
Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.
After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel
As school begins, Queens families keep watch for ICE
What We’re Reading
Central Indiana cities are going all in on youth sports facilities, IndyStar (Paywall)
The largest US school districts restrict student AI use, Indiana Capital Chronicle