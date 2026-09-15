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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! It’s one of my favorite times of the year: voter guide season. 

Leading today’s newsletter is our roundup of voter guides for all the elected school boards in Marion County. (Speedway Schools has an appointed board.) I hope you take some time to find your district, and read the Q&As with school board candidates.

We worked with WFYI and Mirror Indy to create these guides, and our aim is that they give you the information you need to feel empowered at the ballot box. 

Have election questions for us? Reach our team: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Your guide to 2026 school board elections in Marion County

Your guide to 2026 school board elections in Marion County

More than 50 candidates are running for school board seats in 10 districts in Marion County. This is the first election in which candidates can declare a party affiliation.

Around Chalkbeat

Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.

Michigan increased funding for English learners by $12.5 million. Advocates say a big gap persists.

Researchers say Michigan is the only state among those that give extra funds for English learners that doesn’t provide dollars for every student that falls into the category.
After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

The panel is required by state law, but the mayor’s office said it delayed applications over concerns related to increased federal immigration enforcement.
As school begins, Queens families keep watch for ICE

As school begins, Queens families keep watch for ICE

Immigrant families in Queens face rising anxiety over ICE arrests near schools as deportations peak during the second Trump administration.

What We’re Reading

Kids Dance Outreach to build its first permanent home, Mirror Indy

Central Indiana cities are going all in on youth sports facilities, IndyStar (Paywall)

Indiana communities fund childcare as kids wait for state aid, FPI News

The largest US school districts restrict student AI use, Indiana Capital Chronicle

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