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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story looks at who is using Indiana’s Choice Scholarship school voucher program.

Here’s a few details from Aleks’ story: “For the first time, more vouchers went to families making more than $100,000 than less than $100,000 this year.” Plus, around 72% of families using vouchers have a household size of 4 to 6 people.