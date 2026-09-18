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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story looks at who is using Indiana’s Choice Scholarship school voucher program. 

Here’s a few details from Aleks’ story: “For the first time, more vouchers went to families making more than $100,000 than less than $100,000 this year.” Plus, around 72% of families using vouchers have a household size of 4 to 6 people. 

And if you live in Warren, Washington, or Wayne townships, check out our candidate Q&As for school board elections. We partnered with WFYI and Mirror Indy to report voter guides for all elected school boards in Marion County.

Reach our team: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program reached 80,000 students in 2025–26, with more vouchers going to families making over $100,000 while low-income participation dropped.
Warren Township school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 6 candidates

Warren Township school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 6 candidates

In Warren Township, on the far east side of Indianapolis, six candidates, including three current board members, are running for three spots on the school board in 2026.
Voter guide 2026: Here’s who is running for Washington Township school board

Voter guide 2026: Here’s who is running for Washington Township school board

Two candidates are running unopposed for two seats on the Washington Township school board. Read what candidates say about how they will address district finances and student achievement issues.
Voter guide 2026: Here’s who’s running for school board in Wayne Township

Voter guide 2026: Here’s who’s running for school board in Wayne Township

Four Wayne Township school board seats are on the 2026 ballot. Learn about the candidates’ priorities and when and where to vote.

Around Chalkbeat

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

In Michigan, students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of the school year, or 18 days in a 180-day year. The statewide rate was 27.2% in 2025-26.

What We’re Reading

Will your Warren Township student attend a different school next year? Mirror Indy

Lawrence Township pilots free preschool program, seeks new funding to continue, WRTV 

New state property tax law to impact bus service in Brownsburg starting next school year, FOX 59

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