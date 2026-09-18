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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story looks at who is using Indiana’s Choice Scholarship school voucher program.
Here’s a few details from Aleks’ story: “For the first time, more vouchers went to families making more than $100,000 than less than $100,000 this year.” Plus, around 72% of families using vouchers have a household size of 4 to 6 people.
And if you live in Warren, Washington, or Wayne townships, check out our candidate Q&As for school board elections. We partnered with WFYI and Mirror Indy to report voter guides for all elected school boards in Marion County.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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