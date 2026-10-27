My colleague Lily Altavena zeroed in on an issue that has cropped up in races up and down the ballot across the country: AI and other technology in schools. Candidates for public office across the political spectrum are tapping into the parent backlash against these tools. Case in point: the race for Texas governor, where Greg Abbott, the Republican incumbent, has vowed to push for dramatic reductions in school screen time while his Democratic challenger, Gina Hinojosa, wants to do away with AI-powered tools in elementary school.