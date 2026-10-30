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Good morning and happy almost Halloween!
Our top story today is about the ongoing protests against the district’s school closure plan. City Council members and union leaders are now taking their fight straight to Mayor Cherelle Parker.
Parker has positioned herself in support of the district’s plan which the board of education approved in April. But she’s mostly skirted the discussion and largely dodged blame from families and community members.
“We’re asking the mayor: Please get involved. Step off the sideline,” said Education Committee Chair Isaiah Thomas at a rally against the closures in front of the district’s headquarters Thursday. “Help us fix this problem. Save our schools.”
Read more here.
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Local News
Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures
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