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Good morning and happy almost Halloween!

Our top story today is about the ongoing protests against the district’s school closure plan. City Council members and union leaders are now taking their fight straight to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Parker has positioned herself in support of the district’s plan which the board of education approved in April. But she’s mostly skirted the discussion and largely dodged blame from families and community members.

“We’re asking the mayor: Please get involved. Step off the sideline,” said Education Committee Chair Isaiah Thomas at a rally against the closures in front of the district’s headquarters Thursday. “Help us fix this problem. Save our schools.”

Read more here.

As usual, you can reach our team at [email protected]. Send Halloween costume inspo!

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Local News

Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Mayor Cherelle Parker hasn’t been a particularly loud voice in the debate over Philadelphia’s school closures. Now some prominent figures are calling her out.

Around Chalkbeat

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
Dozens of small NYC high schools share buildings. Why don’t more share resources?

Dozens of small NYC high schools share buildings. Why don’t more share resources?

Scores of tiny high schools share buildings. Amid declining enrollment, educators are urging Chancellor Kamar Samuels to help co-located schools share resources.
$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court

$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court

Phillip Holden began Tuesday. Holden is one of the leaders of the Indiana Virtual School accused of inflating enrollment figures in order to siphon per-pupil funding from Indiana.

What We’re Reading

Ideas We Should Steal: Zero Gun Deaths, The Philadelphia Citizen

The 2026 Pa. midterms Voter’s Guide, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)

After a devastating fire at a southern Delaware school, district and state leaders focus on recovery, WHYY

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