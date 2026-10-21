Have no fear, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, Makiya Seminera, is here. I come bringing the gift of news to your inbox. And today, we’ll be hopping on over into Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s domain, where yesterday’s headline might give you deja vu from our own coverage just a few weeks ago.

The numbers are out, and…they don’t look great. Our Philadelphia reporter, Rebecca Redelmeier, gives us the scoop on the city’s public school enrollment data for this year, and it’s the sharpest decline in five years. There are about 2,500 fewer children enrolled in Philadelphia’s school district than last year — a decrease that even exceeded what the state projected. Now the big question in Philadelphia (and frankly a lot of major cities like Chicago who face the same troubling trend) is: Where are the kids going?