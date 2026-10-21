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Good morning!

Have no fear, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, Makiya Seminera, is here. I come bringing the gift of news to your inbox. And today, we’ll be hopping on over into Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s domain, where yesterday’s headline might give you deja vu from our own coverage just a few weeks ago.

The numbers are out, and…they don’t look great. Our Philadelphia reporter, Rebecca Redelmeier, gives us the scoop on the city’s public school enrollment data for this year, and it’s the sharpest decline in five years. There are about 2,500 fewer children enrolled in Philadelphia’s school district than last year — a decrease that even exceeded what the state projected. Now the big question in Philadelphia (and frankly a lot of major cities like Chicago who face the same troubling trend) is: Where are the kids going?

How are enrollment declines impacting your school? Let us know by responding to this email.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.
IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

The creation of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, the possibility of school closures, and funding challenges for IPS have created a unique political environment for the 15 candidates.
Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.

Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.

The slow rollout of the federal Workforce Pell program mirrors the experience of some other states and limits, for now, where students can use the free aid.

What We’re Reading

University of North Carolina reaches deal with Trump administration, The Washington Post (Paywall)

Can the new federal voucher program help public schools? Democrats are torn, NPR

Early Childhood Funding Is Increasingly in Voters’ Hands, The 74

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