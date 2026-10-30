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Happy Halloween to all who celebrate! I, for one, am very excited for a spooky weekend.

But before you get your candy-eating on, check out this Chalkbeat analysis that digs into which zip codes across the state have the most Tennessee Education Freedom Scholarship recipients.

Most students receiving the vouchers live in large cities, but are often concentrated in whiter neighborhoods with higher household incomes than the Tennessee average.

Click here to read more and look up how many vouchers are going to your ZIP code.