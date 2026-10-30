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Happy Halloween to all who celebrate! I, for one, am very excited for a spooky weekend.

But before you get your candy-eating on, check out this Chalkbeat analysis that digs into which zip codes across the state have the most Tennessee Education Freedom Scholarship recipients.

Most students receiving the vouchers live in large cities, but are often concentrated in whiter neighborhoods with higher household incomes than the Tennessee average.

Click here to read more and look up how many vouchers are going to your ZIP code.

Did you receive an Education Freedom Scholarship? Or apply and not get selected? Tell us your story at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program

Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program

More than one-third of voucher recipients live in just 20 ZIP codes, many in wealthier neighborhoods on city outskirts. One west Tennessee area is an outlier.
Tennessee should increase funding for economically disadvantaged students, key committee says

Tennessee should increase funding for economically disadvantaged students, key committee says

Tennessee education advocates have long warned the state is undercounting economically disadvantaged students by not including Medicaid data.

Around Chalkbeat

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
Dozens of small NYC high schools share buildings. Why don’t more share resources?

Dozens of small NYC high schools share buildings. Why don’t more share resources?

Scores of tiny high schools share buildings. Amid declining enrollment, educators are urging Chancellor Kamar Samuels to help co-located schools share resources.
To boost teacher pay, many Colorado districts are asking voters to approve property tax measures

To boost teacher pay, many Colorado districts are asking voters to approve property tax measures

This Election Day, voters in 20 Colorado districts will decide on ballot measures that would fund teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

What We’re Reading

How one Tennessee gubernatorial candidate proposes full funding for TSU, WPLN

Bartlett superintendent to retire, Daily Memphian (Paywall)

Outgoing Tennessee lottery head optimistic that revenue for college scholarships won’t keep dropping, Tennessee Lookout

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