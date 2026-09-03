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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City has announced the nation’s broadest moratorium on generative AI in schools, banning student-facing chatbots and AI tutors in middle and elementary schools, alongside new recommendations capping daily screen time. High schools will retain limited access via pilot programs, but for younger grades, the city is forcing 38 ed tech vendors to strip out AI features. It could leave teachers and administrators scrambling to figure out logistics on the fly.
What do you think of the city’s new AI policy? Let us know at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC’s new school AI ban explained: What’s changing? What’s still murky?
NYC is pausing student-facing AI and calling for screen time limits for the youngest grades. But critical implementation details remain unaddressed days before classes start.
Around Chalkbeat
As his family self-deports, this teen is leaving behind his friends, his church, and his education dreams
Fearing the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, 16-year-old Bruno’s family is self-deporting, leaving his education journey in limbo.
States urge schools to use AI, but leave teachers on their own to stop cheating
Most states have issued AI guidance for public schools. But a Chalkbeat review found few included concrete strategies to prevent or detect student cheating.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani Ends Adams’s Chromebook Spending Spree, New York Focus
The pain and trauma of 9/11 shaped many of those leading NYC 25 years later, The New York Daily News
Falling in with the right crowd, Youth Comm (Opinion)