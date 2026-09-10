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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from one of our sister publications: Healthbeat. Reporter Allison Young explored how school-level data can help address the risks of outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases on the local level.
Plus, I want to invite you to an upcoming event: Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman for a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time.
This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
Reach our team: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
School vaccine data can expose hidden outbreak risks. But access depends on where you live.
For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule
U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse
What We’re Reading
Indiana had last year's worst public college for free speech. Where does it rank now? IndyStar (Paywall)