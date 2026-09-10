This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from one of our sister publications: Healthbeat. Reporter Allison Young explored how school-level data can help address the risks of outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases on the local level.

Plus, I want to invite you to an upcoming event: Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman for a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time. 

This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

Reach our team: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Indiana

Around Chalkbeat

School vaccine data can expose hidden outbreak risks. But access depends on where you live.

School vaccine data can expose hidden outbreak risks. But access depends on where you live.

School-level vaccination rates can reveal clusters of unvaccinated people who are vulnerable to outbreaks. But states vary widely in collecting and publicly sharing the data.
For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

During a day of civic learning in Philadelphia, students got a close look at how the government makes decisions.
U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse

U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse

American 15-year-olds scored above average in science and reading amid a concerning global decline in student learning.

What We’re Reading

How to navigate Indiana’s new high school graduation requirements, Mirror Indy

Indiana had last year's worst public college for free speech. Where does it rank now? IndyStar (Paywall)

Schools Have a Motivation Problem — AI Is Making It Impossible to Ignore, The 74

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right