Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from one of our sister publications: Healthbeat. Reporter Allison Young explored how school-level data can help address the risks of outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases on the local level.

Plus, I want to invite you to an upcoming event: Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman for a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time.