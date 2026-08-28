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Hello! Happy Friday. Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.
I hope everyone’s back-to-school has been smooth sailing this week. Our top story today is a Q&A with Superintendent Tony Watlington. Reporter Rebecca Redelmeier asked some poignant questions about how he’s thinking about rebuilding and maintaining trust with school communities throughout the school closure process.
In other news, our colleague Matt Barnum reports that virtual school enrollment has doubled across the country in recent years. Of the states that submitted data, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for the number of students attending fully virtual school. We took a deep look at what this means for Philly families back in 2024. If you’re a virtual school parent, student, or educator, hit us up. We’d love to hear your thoughts.
Got a story idea or question for the school year? You can always reach us at [email protected].
One more thing: There’s less than a week left in Chalkbeat’s back-to-school membership campaign! Become a member by Aug. 31 to help fund the local reporting that keeps your community informed, holds school leaders accountable, and follows the education stories that matter most.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
‘We’re going to listen’: Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington sets sights on rebuilding trust
Pressing issues like school closures could overshadow Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington’s academic focus this school year.
Around Chalkbeat
Virtual school enrollment has doubled in recent years, following pandemic-era surge
About 1 in 80 public school students now attends a fully virtual school. Research has raised concerns about the academic quality of online learning.
Eric Adams inked a $200 million internet deal for student Chromebooks. Mamdani is canceling it.
T-Mobile service for 350,000 NYC student Chromebooks will end Aug. 31. Officials expect schools to purchase internet for students who need it for $10 per student per month.
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
What We’re Reading
Do more than half of Philadelphia adults really read at or below 5th grade level? It’s time for a new way to describe what they know, The Conversation (Opinion)
How can Philly students apply to criteria-based schools without their latest PSSA scores? The district is readying a plan, Philly Voice
Measles outbreaks present ‘very real threats’ in Philly schools. Here’s how officials are working to prevent them. The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)