New York City’s youth teletherapy initiative, Teenspace, has entered an uncertain stretch. The city launched the $26 million program three years ago to connect teens with free, on-demand mental health support right from their smartphones. An estimated 52,000 young people have used the service. But now the platform seems to be caught in limbo, and critics are renewing questions over whether sensitive student data is truly safeguarded. Read the latest from our friends at Healthbeat.