This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

New York City’s youth teletherapy initiative, Teenspace, has entered an uncertain stretch. The city launched the $26 million program three years ago to connect teens with free, on-demand mental health support right from their smartphones. An estimated 52,000 young people have used the service. But now the platform seems to be caught in limbo, and critics are renewing questions over whether sensitive student data is truly safeguarded. Read the latest from our friends at Healthbeat.

Teens: Have you used Teenspace? We want to hear from you. Tell us how the experience has been: [email protected].

Kids and teachers need Chalkbeat. We need you. Help us raise $55,000 by Dec. 31 so we can keep bringing readers like you the independent education journalism that our schools need.

Donate any amount today

Local News

NYC’s $26 million Teenspace mental health contract in limbo as officials stay quiet

NYC’s $26 million Teenspace mental health contract in limbo as officials stay quiet

New York City officials refuse to say if they will renew Teenspace, a $26 million free teletherapy service for young people. It has served 52,000 youth while drawing data privacy concerns.

Around Chalkbeat

Newark scores on state tests could increase scrutiny of tutoring and literacy initiatives

Newark scores on state tests could increase scrutiny of tutoring and literacy initiatives

A Chalkbeat analysis of New Jersey's state test scores found wide gaps between Newark district and charter schools. But changes to the exams complicate comparisons.
Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them

Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them

The district’s school closures are meant to address declining enrollment and expensive building repairs. But the union wants all schools to stay open.
In Denver, a 3-school effort to take advantage of the federal tax credit scholarship program

In Denver, a 3-school effort to take advantage of the federal tax credit scholarship program

Backers hope it could serve as a test case, even amid concerns that hyperlocal efforts like these mean wealthier students will benefit the most.

What We’re Reading

Devastated dad of slain NYC jogger Katie Suarez rips schools’ failure to probe suspect’s bizarre behavior, New York Post

Teen charged in killing of Javits Frimpong, 15-year-old immigrant shot in the Bronx, ABC News

Bell to Bell, No Cell: A year later, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)

Heartbeat of a sports team, The Domino (Richmond Hill High School newspaper)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right