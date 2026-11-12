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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City’s youth teletherapy initiative, Teenspace, has entered an uncertain stretch. The city launched the $26 million program three years ago to connect teens with free, on-demand mental health support right from their smartphones. An estimated 52,000 young people have used the service. But now the platform seems to be caught in limbo, and critics are renewing questions over whether sensitive student data is truly safeguarded. Read the latest from our friends at Healthbeat.
Teens: Have you used Teenspace? We want to hear from you. Tell us how the experience has been: [email protected].
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Local News
NYC’s $26 million Teenspace mental health contract in limbo as officials stay quiet
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Devastated dad of slain NYC jogger Katie Suarez rips schools’ failure to probe suspect’s bizarre behavior, New York Post
Bell to Bell, No Cell: A year later, The Murrow Network (Edward R. Murrow High School newspaper)
Heartbeat of a sports team, The Domino (Richmond Hill High School newspaper)
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