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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Are you wondering what exactly is going on with the Memphis school takeover? I thought the same thing sitting in federal court last Friday. I was there to cover a hearing over the Memphis-Shelby County school board’s legal challenge to the state law establishing the state takeover board.

A federal judge in the case blocked the state oversight appointees from taking control of the district this summer. But on Friday, he said he didn’t intend for his summer order to stop the oversight board, which was just beginning to organize its operations in June, from ramping up its capabilities.

The judge indicated he would allow the new oversight board to assume control of the district if the board chair, Billy Orgel, affirms the board is “ready to do business.”

It’s not yet clear if the board is ready to make that declaration to the court. Orgel and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office, which is representing the state appointed board, have not commented on the recent developments.

But it could mean rapid developments in MSCS governance are just around the corner. The judge is also considering a motion to dismiss the lawsuit challenging the takeover entirely.

Are there any questions or details about the ongoing takeover fight that we can help clarify? Drop us a line at [email protected].

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Local News

Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

A federal judge moved Monday to clear the way for the state-appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, possibly within days.
Memphis schools takeover could move forward soon

Memphis schools takeover could move forward soon

A federal judge said he is prepared to lift an order blocking Tennessee’s oversight board from exercising authority over Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

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What We’re Reading

Nashville students face busy roads, scarce sidewalks, reckless drivers, The Tennessean (Paywall)

Tennessee students see gains in English and math scores, WREG

Merging school districts was supposed to save taxpayers money. It didn’t. Hechinger Report

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