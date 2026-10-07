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Good morning! It’s Melissa with Chalkbeat Tennessee.

Are you wondering what exactly is going on with the Memphis school takeover? I thought the same thing sitting in federal court last Friday. I was there to cover a hearing over the Memphis-Shelby County school board’s legal challenge to the state law establishing the state takeover board.

A federal judge in the case blocked the state oversight appointees from taking control of the district this summer. But on Friday, he said he didn’t intend for his summer order to stop the oversight board, which was just beginning to organize its operations in June, from ramping up its capabilities.

The judge indicated he would allow the new oversight board to assume control of the district if the board chair, Billy Orgel, affirms the board is “ready to do business.”

It’s not yet clear if the board is ready to make that declaration to the court. Orgel and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office, which is representing the state appointed board, have not commented on the recent developments.

But it could mean rapid developments in MSCS governance are just around the corner. The judge is also considering a motion to dismiss the lawsuit challenging the takeover entirely.