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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Yesterday was the first meeting of the new Indianapolis Public Education Corporation. Aleks has the story below on how the meeting went.
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Local News
IPEC just met for the first time. Here’s what the new Indianapolis schools board discussed.
Indiana lawmakers established IPEC to manage key operations for IPS and charter schools in the city. The body is beginning work on considering whether to seek a property tax increase this fall.
Around Chalkbeat
Will bipartisan education reform make a comeback? 3 reasons it could — and 3 obstacles
A new push to overhaul education is taking shape as learning declines persist. But weak public demand and fuzzy messaging could still block it.
How this Detroit teacher uses an outdoor garden to turn students on to healthy eating
Shirley Brezzell, a science and social studies teacher at Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, manages an outdoor school garden that teaches students about gardening and provides fruit and vegetables for the school community.
This first-year Newark teacher builds a sense of belonging for students with disabilities
North Star Academy educator Alex Richardson spends her days working with autistic students, building reading comprehension skills and creating lessons that meet students where they are.
What We’re Reading
Purdue expands downtown footprint as plans for 501 Indiana Ave take shape, Indianapolis Recorder
Thumbnail image by Aleksandra Appleton / Chalkbeat