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Hello and happy Friday! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief, crawling into the weekend.

While our mighty Chicago team was primarily focused on the first fully elected school board Tuesday night, our colleagues on Chalkbeat’s national desk were watching returns nationally and reporting out what the “Blue tsunami” would mean for education. In case you missed their strong analysis, you can read the full story here.

If you have tips, questions, or feedback, you can always reply to this email to get in touch. Have a wonderful weekend!

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Around Chalkbeat

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.
How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education

How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education

From school vouchers to culture wars, the 2026 election could mark a turning point in education politics.
Texas Dems vowed seismic education change. Here’s how schools could change for millions of students.

Texas Dems vowed seismic education change. Here’s how schools could change for millions of students.

The end to GOP dominance in Texas will likely have major implications for K-12 education policies, including the future of school vouchers and state takeovers.

What We’re Reading

Jessica Biggs on Being Elected CPS Board President, Vision for the District, WTTW

Following CPS board election, Mayor Brandon Johnson plants flag against school closures, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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