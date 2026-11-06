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Hello and happy Friday! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief, crawling into the weekend.
While our mighty Chicago team was primarily focused on the first fully elected school board Tuesday night, our colleagues on Chalkbeat’s national desk were watching returns nationally and reporting out what the “Blue tsunami” would mean for education. In case you missed their strong analysis, you can read the full story here.
If you have tips, questions, or feedback, you can always reply to this email to get in touch. Have a wonderful weekend!
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What We’re Reading
Following CPS board election, Mayor Brandon Johnson plants flag against school closures, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
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