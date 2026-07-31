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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

It’s only (almost) August, but we’re already looking ahead to what’s going to be a very busy November election. That’s in part because a record number of districts are holding referendums — driven in large part by Senate Enrolled Act 1, which initiated property tax reforms statewide.

We want to know what you think of your district’s ballot question, if it is floating one. That questionnaire leads your inbox today.