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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
It’s only (almost) August, but we’re already looking ahead to what’s going to be a very busy November election. That’s in part because a record number of districts are holding referendums — driven in large part by Senate Enrolled Act 1, which initiated property tax reforms statewide.
We want to know what you think of your district’s ballot question, if it is floating one. That questionnaire leads your inbox today.
Reach the bureau with tips and other story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
What do you think about your school district’s ballot request for a property tax increase?
Indiana school districts are floating a record number of ballot questions this November, after lawmakers adopted significant property tax reforms.
Around Chalkbeat
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With a heavy police presence downtown this summer and restrictions on where teens can be, Philadelphia youth say they need more places to hang.
State takeover, an audit and more school closures: Five Memphis stories to watch as classes begin
Memphis-Shelby County Schools is still facing a state takeover. But for now, district leaders are focusing on math achievement and a response to the forensic audit.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints Connie Anderson to CPS school board
Connie Anderson will fill a vacancy on the Chicago Board of Education left by Olga Bautista. Johnson’s announcement comes shortly before a key budget vote.
What We’re Reading
Trump accounts have arrived. Here’s what families need to know, The 74 Million
Michigan City school board approves new $182M configuration plan, changing grade levels, Times of Northwest Indiana (Paywall)