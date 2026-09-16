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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! School tech is facing a backlash, but polling suggests many parents aren’t ready to give up on devices just yet. Our national team has more.
Plus, if you live in the IPS, Beech Grove, Decatur Township, or Franklin Township school districts, check out our school board candidate Q&As, produced in partnership with Mirror Indy and WFYI.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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