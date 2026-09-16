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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! School tech is facing a backlash, but polling suggests many parents aren’t ready to give up on devices just yet. Our national team has more. 

Plus, if you live in the IPS, Beech Grove, Decatur Township, or Franklin Township school districts, check out our school board candidate Q&As, produced in partnership with Mirror Indy and WFYI.

Reach our team: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Voter guide 2026: Meet the 15 candidates vying for 5 seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board

Voter guide 2026: Meet the 15 candidates vying for 5 seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board

Fifteen candidates are vying for five seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board. Read what candidates said about academics, working with IPEC, and looming financial choices.
Beech Grove school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 3 candidates

Beech Grove school board voter guide 2026: Meet the 3 candidates

The school district southeast of Indianapolis will have three candidates on the ballot during the 2026 election.
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Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township: School board election voter guide

Here’s how Decatur Township school board candidates feel about early literacy and the district’s proposed tax increase.
Voter guide 2026: Franklin Township school board race has 7 candidates for 3 seats

Voter guide 2026: Franklin Township school board race has 7 candidates for 3 seats

Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Franklin Township school board. Read what the candidates say about how they’d oversee the growing district.

Around Chalkbeat

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Despite concerns about schools’ reliance on laptops, many parents indicate they want kids to learn about tools like artificial intelligence in order to help them in the job market.

What We’re Reading

Brownsburg Schools will pay former superintendent $900,000 to end lawsuit, WFYI 

Hire a student: Hamilton Southeastern host community service day for scholarship, WISH-TV

Indiana FFA chapter bridges 4,000-mile gap with Alaskan students, WRTV

Complaints against professors increase under Indiana's intellectual diversity law, IndyStar (Paywall)

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