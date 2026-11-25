Good morning!

It’s Wednesday, which means this is Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, here to bring you the latest happenings in education. Before we get to the rest of the newsletter, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.

But don’t worry, you’ll get your fill of education news today because boy, the news cycle certainly delivered before Thanksgiving. Let’s get right into it.

First up, if you’re trying to figure out what’s on the horizon for the newly elected school board come next year, ask the woman charged with leading it. And that’s exactly what my incredibly knowledgable colleague Mila Koumpilova did in her latest Q&A with President-elect Jessica Biggs. Mila’s questions ran the gamut from how Biggs expects to wrangle CPS’ budgetary issues to whether she thinks school closures are on the table. It’s a great primer for anyone who wants to get to know where the new school board president stands on the biggest issues within CPS, so give it a read.

Yesterday, I also reported on Gov. JB Pritzker’s announcement that Illinois will not participate in the federal tax-credit scholarship program. The initiative put forth by the Trump administration allows individual taxpayers to receive up to $1,700 in tax credits by donating to scholarship-granting organization for private or public schools. After mulling it over for several months with no clear indication of which way he would sway, Pritzker finally chose to reject the program.