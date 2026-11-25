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Good morning!
It’s Wednesday, which means this is Makiya Seminera, one of your Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, here to bring you the latest happenings in education. Before we get to the rest of the newsletter, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.
But don’t worry, you’ll get your fill of education news today because boy, the news cycle certainly delivered before Thanksgiving. Let’s get right into it.
First up, if you’re trying to figure out what’s on the horizon for the newly elected school board come next year, ask the woman charged with leading it. And that’s exactly what my incredibly knowledgable colleague Mila Koumpilova did in her latest Q&A with President-elect Jessica Biggs. Mila’s questions ran the gamut from how Biggs expects to wrangle CPS’ budgetary issues to whether she thinks school closures are on the table. It’s a great primer for anyone who wants to get to know where the new school board president stands on the biggest issues within CPS, so give it a read.
Yesterday, I also reported on Gov. JB Pritzker’s announcement that Illinois will not participate in the federal tax-credit scholarship program. The initiative put forth by the Trump administration allows individual taxpayers to receive up to $1,700 in tax credits by donating to scholarship-granting organization for private or public schools. After mulling it over for several months with no clear indication of which way he would sway, Pritzker finally chose to reject the program.
As we head into the holiday, we wanted to let you know how thankful we are that you’re a Chalkbeat reader! This week, you can show your gratitude for our education reporting by becoming a Chalkbeat member. We’re only 20% of the way to our goal of raising $55,000 by Dec. 31. We’re looking for 100 donors to help unlock additional matching funds. Donate today to help get us there!
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Local News
With a month left to decide, Pritzker says Illinois won’t join Trump’s tax credit scholarship program
Chicago school board President-elect Jessica Biggs wants the new board to hit the ground running
Around Chalkbeat
How Brooklyn librarians are training in the science of reading to back NYC schools’ literacy shift
The high school bake sale — and home economics — get a makeover
A college education pays off in Colorado — but not as much as in other states
What We’re Reading
Microschooling has grown in Illinois. Here’s what it’s like for one Chicago teacher and south suburban mom, Chicago Public Media
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