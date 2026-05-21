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Today’s top story looks at new research about academic gains since the pandemic for Indiana students in charter schools and traditional district schools. The findings could lead to lessons on how schools can recover from learning loss. Read more below.
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Local News
Indiana charters edged traditional public schools in academic gains after COVID, study says
Academic gains in Indiana’s charter schools were particularly pronounced for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income households, new research says.
Around Chalkbeat
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
Memphis students are graduating from closing schools. But one beloved program could be revived.
Parents and staff say Memphis-Shelby County Schools is allowing Ida B. Wells Academy to move to a different building despite the board voting to close the school altogether earlier this year.
Colorado isn’t cutting the amount it pays for homeschool enrichment students. Here’s why.
Lawmakers decided to rein in homeschool enrichment costs by taking aim at the Monument-based co-op fueling most of the recent growth.
What We’re Reading
Indiana’s reading recovery ranks sixth in national report, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Amelia Pak-Harvey / Chalkbeat