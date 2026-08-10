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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
We’re kicking off this week with the latest in the race for the Indianapolis Public Schools District 4 seat, which encompasses the southwest part of the district.
Speaking of the IPS school board election, we’re hosting a forum for IPS school board candidates in October in conjunction with WFYI. You can RSVP here.
Reach the bureau with tips and story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Voting records show IPS board candidate Lindsey Cornett did not meet requirement to run as a Democrat
Marion County Board of Voters Registration records show Cornett voted in only one Indiana Democratic primary. Election officials must decide what that means for her candidacy.
Around Chalkbeat
Need free school supplies? Here’s how Detroit parents can get back-to-school gear for their kids.
The school shopping season can be a lot easier for parents who attend one of Detroit’s many free school supply giveaway events taking place this August.
Frey, Harris elected to Memphis-Shelby County school board
Newly elected Memphis-Shelby County school board members could hold significantly less power under a pending state takeover of MSCS.
Detroit school district addresses school cleanliness, special education, and more in community meeting
The Detroit Public Schools Community District held two meetings this week to address concerns about its contracting processes and the maintenance and cleanliness of buildings.
What We’re Reading
What does it cost to convince top teachers to switch to high-need schools? Education Week (Paywall)