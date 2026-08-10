Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

We’re kicking off this week with the latest in the race for the Indianapolis Public Schools District 4 seat, which encompasses the southwest part of the district.

Speaking of the IPS school board election, we’re hosting a forum for IPS school board candidates in October in conjunction with WFYI. You can RSVP here.