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Hello! Happy Monday!
It’s Becky Vevea. Today’s top story looks at a sharp jump in the percentage of students attending virtual schools. My colleague Matt Barnum reports that the Education Department used to regularly report on the number of virtual school students, but like many other statistics, it has not updated these figures recently. Chalkbeat calculated up-to-date numbers. Read more here.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Around Chalkbeat
Virtual school enrollment has doubled in recent years, following pandemic-era surge
About 1 in 80 public school students now attends a fully virtual school. Research has raised concerns about the academic quality of online learning.
NYC school board rejects $1.65 million tech deal in early setback for Mamdani
The Mamdani administration failed to win approval for a $1.65 million Oracle contract that officials say supports critical NYC school HR systems.
Why the Indianapolis teachers union opposes a proposed tax increase for city public schools
Indianapolis leaders launched a $95 million school referendum campaign. But IPS still faces $20 million in cuts even if the measure passes in the November election.
What We’re Reading
CPS policy seeks to make it easier for students experiencing homelessness to enroll in school and get support, WBEZ
Pritzker pours cold water on using Meta windfall for Chicago Schools funding, Capitol News Illinois