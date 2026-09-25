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Hi, everyone. It’s Sammy Caiola from Chalkbeat Philadelphia, here with your roundup of our top stories.

I recently wrote a story about Philly teens making non-violent rap music. Then, Chalkbeat launched a rap contest. Yesterday we announced 17-year-old Precious Eshiet, of Germantown Friends High School, as the winner. Check out her lyrics and what she has to say about the education system.

And our feature story from Carly Sitrin dissects the idea of a universal school enrollment system, including how it’s working in other cities. Read it here.

Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.