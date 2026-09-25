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Hi, everyone. It’s Sammy Caiola from Chalkbeat Philadelphia, here with your roundup of our top stories.

I recently wrote a story about Philly teens making non-violent rap music. Then, Chalkbeat launched a rap contest. Yesterday we announced 17-year-old Precious Eshiet, of Germantown Friends High School, as the winner. Check out her lyrics and what she has to say about the education system.

And our feature story from Carly Sitrin dissects the idea of a universal school enrollment system, including how it’s working in other cities. Read it here.

Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

As usual, you can reach us with tips and story ideas at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Philadelphia school board delays sharing details about charter school evaluation overhaul

Philadelphia school board delays sharing details about charter school evaluation overhaul

The Board of Education’s charter school evaluations can kick off the process of closing a school. But there’s little information about what the new evaluations will include.
Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

After reporting on young rappers writing nonviolent lyrics, Chalkbeat put out a call to students for verses about education. The winner goes to Germantown Friends High School.
Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?

Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?

Researchers say having one application for all schools can allow more families access to strong schools. But tensions between charter schools and districts can be a challenge.

Around Chalkbeat

American Psychological Association calls for higher ed tech standards, not screen bans in new report

American Psychological Association calls for higher ed tech standards, not screen bans in new report

Too many apps aim to make learning fun without promoting learning, the American Psychological Association says. But the group also wants to avoid hysteria about screens and AI.
7 key changes shaping NYC schools for the 2026-27 academic year

7 key changes shaping NYC schools for the 2026-27 academic year

From mandatory financial literacy and phased-out Regents to virtual OMNY cards, here are 7 changes coming to NYC public schools for the 2026-27 school year.
Borderless Magazine: He watched his mother advocate for special ed support in CPS. Now, he’s voting for change

Borderless Magazine: He watched his mother advocate for special ed support in CPS. Now, he’s voting for change

As Chicagoans prepare to elect its school board, first-generation Chicago Public Schools’ alum Froylan Suarez is voting to advocate for more bilingual resources for immigrant families like his.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Which Struggle Will We Fight for the Education of Black Children? Philly’s 7th Ward (Opinion)

Education on the Ballot: EdWeek’s Guide to the 2026 Elections, Education Week

Violent victimization at school rose among students in 2024, federal data show, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

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