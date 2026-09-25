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Hi, everyone. It’s Sammy Caiola from Chalkbeat Philadelphia, here with your roundup of our top stories.
I recently wrote a story about Philly teens making non-violent rap music. Then, Chalkbeat launched a rap contest. Yesterday we announced 17-year-old Precious Eshiet, of Germantown Friends High School, as the winner. Check out her lyrics and what she has to say about the education system.
And our feature story from Carly Sitrin dissects the idea of a universal school enrollment system, including how it’s working in other cities. Read it here.
Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.
As usual, you can reach us with tips and story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Philadelphia school board delays sharing details about charter school evaluation overhaul
Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest
Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?
Around Chalkbeat
American Psychological Association calls for higher ed tech standards, not screen bans in new report
7 key changes shaping NYC schools for the 2026-27 academic year
Borderless Magazine: He watched his mother advocate for special ed support in CPS. Now, he’s voting for change
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
Which Struggle Will We Fight for the Education of Black Children? Philly’s 7th Ward (Opinion)
Education on the Ballot: EdWeek’s Guide to the 2026 Elections, Education Week
Violent victimization at school rose among students in 2024, federal data show, Pennsylvania Capital-Star