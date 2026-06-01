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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team: A Chalkbeat analysis found that half of America’s largest school districts are facing budget cuts or deficits this year. Read more below about the financial roadblocks schools are up against.

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From Our Inbox

Summer reading is back: The Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program is underway through Aug 1 at all locations. The theme this year is “Play Your Way,” and it’s free and open to all. Prizes are awarded based on hours of reading completed. Find out more.

More than $400,700 in literacy grants: The United Way of Central Indiana awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to 31 child care providers, schools, and nonprofits. The money will support literacy programs for about 6,000 children from birth to age 8 in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Marion, Morgan, and Putnam counties.