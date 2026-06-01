Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team: A Chalkbeat analysis found that half of America’s largest school districts are facing budget cuts or deficits this year. Read more below about the financial roadblocks schools are up against.
Plus, we have the latest edition of news briefs from our inbox.
Reach our team: [email protected]
From Our Inbox
Summer reading is back: The Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program is underway through Aug 1 at all locations. The theme this year is “Play Your Way,” and it’s free and open to all. Prizes are awarded based on hours of reading completed. Find out more.
More than $400,700 in literacy grants: The United Way of Central Indiana awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to 31 child care providers, schools, and nonprofits. The money will support literacy programs for about 6,000 children from birth to age 8 in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Marion, Morgan, and Putnam counties.
Rural teacher of the year: Bloomfield High School teacher Bri Karazsia was named the 2027 Indiana Farm Bureau Rural Teacher of the Year by the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association. The award honors educators who show leadership, exceptional service, and dedication to rural schools in Indiana. Karazsia will compete for the national rural teacher of the year.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
These Colorado counties have very different politics. Both now offer tax relief to childcare providers.
Adams and Douglas counties are using a tax relief tool established by a 2024 state law to help childcare businesses.
Amid charter sector turmoil, Chicago school board delays charter school renewals
Members of the Chicago school board have been divided over how much oversight charters require and how long their renewal terms should be. On Thursday, they voted to table the renewals of six schools or networks until June.
What We’re Reading
IU East announces high school to open on its college campus this fall, Indiana Daily Student
After a 32-word burst, Shrey Parikh wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee, The Washington Post (Paywall)