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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a look at turnaround efforts at IPS School 14, which was long one of the lowest performing schools in the district. 

Plus, a programming note: I’m headed out on parental leave, so after today, the bureau will send this newsletter a little less frequently for a few months. It’ll be the same format you know and love, filled with the education news you need. Look for us in your inbox every Wednesday and Friday morning.

Reach our team: [email protected].

P.S. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about AI, backlash to screen time, and technology choices schools are making. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

To help Indianapolis School 14 improve, its leaders target what families need

To help Indianapolis School 14 improve, its leaders target what families need

Success at Washington Irving School 14 uses a model that emphasizes family support, personalized learning, and mental health and well-being.

Around Chalkbeat

Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Principal KaTiedra Argro’s success stands out in a district where enrollment has declined. But officials initially didn’t budget enough staff for her school.
1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

New York City’s chronic absenteeism rate holds steady at 33.5%, well above pre-pandemic levels. The Education Department recently overhauled its attendance regulations to address the problem.
Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability

Exit interview: Former MSCS board member calls for leadership stability

Amber Huett-Garcia is leaving the Memphis-Shelby County school board and hopes to help solve school building issues as a Shelby County commissioner.

What We’re Reading

IPS can legally leave Enroll Indy, but it defies the law’s intent, lawmaker says, WFYI

Indiana State Teachers Association announces support for IPS referendum, WTHR

UIndy ready for Archaeology Day, WISH-TV

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