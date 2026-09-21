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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a look at turnaround efforts at IPS School 14, which was long one of the lowest performing schools in the district.
Plus, a programming note: I’m headed out on parental leave, so after today, the bureau will send this newsletter a little less frequently for a few months. It’ll be the same format you know and love, filled with the education news you need. Look for us in your inbox every Wednesday and Friday morning.
Reach our team: [email protected].
P.S. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about AI, backlash to screen time, and technology choices schools are making. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot.
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Local News
To help Indianapolis School 14 improve, its leaders target what families need
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