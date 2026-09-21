Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a look at turnaround efforts at IPS School 14 , which was long one of the lowest performing schools in the district.

Plus, a programming note: I’m headed out on parental leave, so after today, the bureau will send this newsletter a little less frequently for a few months. It’ll be the same format you know and love, filled with the education news you need. Look for us in your inbox every Wednesday and Friday morning.