I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Today, my colleague Carly Sitrin reports that PA Governor Josh Shapiro might wait until after the midterm elections to make a decision about a divisive Trump-backed federal scholarship tax credit program for schools. What’s the tax credit program? Get caught up here.

Also: I’m hosting a webinar later this month. We’ll dig into the experiences of students who transition from incarceration back to school, and what’s working (or not working) to get them back on track. Register for free here and listen in.



As usual, you can reach us at [email protected].