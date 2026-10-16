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Hello!

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Today, my colleague Carly Sitrin reports that PA Governor Josh Shapiro might wait until after the midterm elections to make a decision about a divisive Trump-backed federal scholarship tax credit program for schools.

What’s the tax credit program? Get caught up here.

Also: I’m hosting a webinar later this month. We’ll dig into the experiences of students who transition from incarceration back to school, and what’s working (or not working) to get them back on track. Register for free here and listen in.

As usual, you can reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pressure is mounting on the Democrat to decide whether to opt his state in or out of the federal scholarship program.
What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania passed a law to help formerly incarcerated young people graduate. Join Chalkbeat for a discussion on how it played out.

Around Chalkbeat

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he anticipates having to activate a clause that allows him to override a four-year moratorium on school closures.
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.

What We’re Reading

Pa. reading council moves toward transparency, PennLive

5 things civil rights data says about public schools, NPR

Philly’s economy partly depends on international students. New federal rules could have a ‘huge chilling effect’, WHYY

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