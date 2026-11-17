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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the Chalkbeat Chicago reporters.
I wrote about a new special report from the CPS Office of the Inspector General on overtime spending, which rose dramatically during the pandemic and remains considerably higher than it was pre-COVID. The watchdog says it has pushed CPS officials to better track and monitor these expenses for years, but the district just recently started taking some steps to rein them in.
The report zeroes in on custodian overtime, where the OIG found some extreme examples it is continuing to investigate.
I also have an invite to an upcoming Chalkbeat event. Emily Hanford, one of the most influential education journalists of the last decade, is out with a new podcast making a provocative argument: American schools have failed to use a time-tested strategy to help students learn. In our latest Ideas event Dec. 8, Chalkbeat editor and columnist Matt Barnum will speak with Hanford about the case for a new approach to teaching. More details and sign-up are here.
Kids and teachers need Chalkbeat. We need you. Help us raise $55,000 by Dec. 31 so we can keep bringing readers like you the independent education journalism that our schools need.
Local News
Chicago Public Schools overtime spending surged to $150 million. Watchdog flags oversight gaps.
CTU-backed candidates win three Chicago school board races that were too close to call
Around Chalkbeat
IPS board to discuss school closures on Tuesday
NYC public school enrollment drops by 23,000 students, raising tough questions over budgets and closures
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issue 5A passing by 327 votes and headed for a recount
What We’re Reading
Chicago is $55 billion in debt, with no end in sight, WTTW and ProPublica
Oak Park students get immersed in French culture, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
International student enrollment in U.S. colleges plunges again, The New York Times (Paywall)
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