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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the Chalkbeat Chicago reporters.

I wrote about a new special report from the CPS Office of the Inspector General on overtime spending, which rose dramatically during the pandemic and remains considerably higher than it was pre-COVID. The watchdog says it has pushed CPS officials to better track and monitor these expenses for years, but the district just recently started taking some steps to rein them in.

The report zeroes in on custodian overtime, where the OIG found some extreme examples it is continuing to investigate.